The Musician of the Month this February is Colchester High School (CHS) senior Jenna Walker. Jenna is a member of Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, and Chorale. She has been a member of one or more choral ensembles during her four years in high school.
“Jenna has been an outstanding member of every ensemble in which she participates! She is one of those students that steps up and helps out wherever she is needed. In every ensemble, she has taken on a leadership role, and is often my right hand person, doing everything from attendance, to making copies and sorting music. I truly don’t know what I would do without her some days! Jenna is incredibly dedicated, and truly works to be the best singer she can be. She has a beautiful voice, and models excellent work ethic and commitment to her classmates. I am so happy to reward her hard work and excellent musicianship with this award!”
-Melissa Towle, CHS Music Teacher
What are some of the best memories/experiences you've had from being part of choir?
I have loved meeting all the amazing people who’ve become my close friends over the years as well as learning different types of music.
How do you think being a singer has helped you develop as a person?
Being a singer has helped me learn more about perseverance. Difficult songs with hard rhythms and notes don’t just appear in your head, you have to work and learn them over time with lots of practice. This helps me remember that when life gets difficult I can do anything that I put my mind to.
What do you think students gain from being in a school ensemble?
Being in a school ensemble has brought me amazing friends and memories that I wouldn’t trade. I’ve had so many opportunities to travel and sing with new people and just learn things I would never have known if I wasn’t in school ensembles. Having great teachers to surround myself with, learn from and really lean on in times of need is something you can’t find everywhere.
Congratulations to Jenna Walker on being Musician of the Month!