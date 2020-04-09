Student Name: Cole Fenton, Colchester High School
Instruments - French Horn and Trumpet
Classes - wind ensemble and jazz band
"Cole is an incredibly hard worker, and a powerhouse musician. He has been impressing me with his musical achievements since his freshman year. Always one for a challenge, Cole has auditioned for several festivals over the years, and has been accepted into the All State music festival three times in a row. He also goes above and beyond in our school band program by playing in the pep band, the pit orchestra for musicals, taking on challenging solos in jazz band, and any other opportunities given to him. Whether its french horn in wind ensemble or trumpet in jazz band, Cole is undoubtedly a leader in both, largely due to his exceptional music-reading skills and technical fluency. It's been wonderful as a teacher to see him take on challenges and grow from them - congrats Cole!
- Evan Peltier, Colchester High School Director of Bands and Music Teacher
“What have been some of your favorite memories/experiences involving concert and jazz band, from 5th grade to now?”
I remember back when I was a fifth grader in the District Music Festival. We had just gone through standard fifth grade charts: a B flat major scale, then a few nursery rhymes played in unison. Not that I wasn’t proud of the progress we had made, but even then, I knew that we weren’t exactly making the most beautiful sounds to ever come from a school band. Shortly after, it was the high school’s turn to play. To my fifth grade ears, they were indistinguishable from professionals. There was no way I could ever be that good. Or so I thought.
Cut to seventh grade. Holst’s Second Suite in F. Not the easiest piece for a middle school band, to say the least. When we played that at the District Festival, suddenly the high schoolers didn’t seem so far off. It wasn’t perfect, of course. But we were getting there.
The years passed. Last year, my sophomore year, we played Holst’s First Suite, in E flat. Now, even though that’s a whole step down in key, it was a whole step up in terms of our performance. We weren’t the professionals that fifth-grade me thought we were, but for a high school band? I think we knocked it out of the park. And if I think that, then there are doubtless more than a few fifth graders who do too, and I hope that they were inspired by us just as I was by the high schoolers before us.
“How do you think playing an instrument has helped you develop as a young person?”
When I was young — like, really young, before I even started band — I took piano lessons. After the first year or so, I wasn’t really feeling it (after all, it wasn’t my idea in the first place). It had become a chore, and that’s never something music should be. So even though I would love to have the piano skills I was on the track to have, I’m glad that I quit. Because if I forced myself to stick with music I didn’t enjoy, I might’ve ended up not enjoying making music as a whole. And that’s not a situation I would ever want to be in. As of now, making music has been one of the most fulfilling things I’ve done — yes, performing in ensembles, but most of all improvising. Jazz improv brings the expressive nature of music to another level; it gives you the chance to truly make a piece your own. Jazz as a whole, I think, is the perfect way to blend the voice of the individual and of the group — something that I think applies to many more things in life than music.
“What do you think students gain from being involved in school ensembles?”
When the bell rings for any other class, there are always some days that I don’t feel like going. But for wind ensemble, those times are few and far between, and only when I know we won’t be playing any music. It doesn’t feel like a standard class, but more like a break in a day that might otherwise be monotonous. Something to look forward to. And if that is true for wind ensemble, it’s doubly true for jazz band. That hardly feels like a class at all — it’s just friends hanging out at night playing music. I’ve heard band be compared to a sport, and also to art classes, but I think it draws from both. In a performing ensemble, you get the self-expression of art combined with the camaraderie of a team sport, making it an experience unlike any other offered in high school.