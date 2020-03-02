On Friday, Feb. 28 the Education Committee voted out three bills that we have been working on since the beginning of the 2020 session. The process for moving a proposed bill through a Committee is a long, complex, and time intensive endeavor. The process begins with the first draft of the bill which will most likely will not appear at all similar to the final version that is voted on by the Committee.
Beginning in January our Committee has been drafting three separate bills:
Universal Pre-K (H.668)
The bill we voted out by an 11-0-0 vote looked at the oversight authority for the educational, health and safety standards of private and public preschool programs. The AOE (Agency of Education) has the oversight of educational standards for both public and private schools. All Pre-K programs (public or private) are required to use the Vermont Early Learning Standards.
The bill that was finally approved by the Committee partially bifurcated the AOE and AHS roles by maintaining the AOE’s educational sole oversight while retaining dual oversight of health and safety standards of public and private providers by the AOE and AHS.
This bill also includes three studies that our Committee requested for more data in order to make informed decisions before taking action: an assessment of early education workforce capacity, a 5-10 year visioning of what resources, space, enrollment and proposed best practices will be essential to continue delivering a quality Pre-K program, as well as an analysis of of how children who identified as “In Need of an Individual Education Plan” can receive those services outside their home District.
Literacy (H.668)
Voted out of Committee 10-0-1 (one member was absent)
The main goal of H.668 is to assure that all K-3 students are receiving high quality reading instruction whose outcomes demonstrate proficiency and mastery of the skills, knowledge and understanding needed to read and comprehend grade level materials.
The bill offers grant money to Regional groups comprised of three or more supervisory unions. These groups would work together in a sustained and targeted manner to strengthen best practices and implement evidence based methods that address K-3 student’s ability to read and comprehend, especially students who struggle to attain grade level literacy benchmarks.
The funds from these grants could be used for coaching, training, consultation, and/or other evidence-based approaches to K-3 literacy instruction.
School Construction (H.209)
For this bill the Education Committee received significant input from the Institutions and Corrections Committee. This bill was voted out 8-2-1.
Ten years ago Vermont enacted a moratorium on school construction aid and, as a result, some schools have delayed maintenance or have voted on bonds to build new facilities or renovate existing ones.
Although the Education Committee has not made any decision to lift the moratorium we did think it was imperative to assess the needs of Vermont schools in order to understand the scope, cost and possible funding sources.
H.209 directs the AOE to update the school construction standards to reflect modern educational requirements and opportunities. It also allocates funds for a statewide review of construction needs (conducted by an independent third party).
Looking forward to working hard, listening to your thoughts, questions, and suggestions and representing you in Montpelier.
Respectfully,
Sarita
