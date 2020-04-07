What a Difference a Day Makes
On Wednesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. I was sitting in Room 11 at the Statehouse listening to Public Testimony on the Weighting Report and on Friday, March 13, myself and the rest of the Legislators were packing up our files heading back to our respective Districts wondering when we would return to “Business As Usual.” Needless to say, the word “pivot” is an understatement as to how Vermont’s healthcare, employers, employees, schools, citizens, state and local governments have responded to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Education In the Time Of COVID-19
On Thursday, March 26, Governor Scott ordered all Vermont school buildings to close for the remainder of the school year. The basis for this abrupt and unexpected decision was to slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve.”
Educators across Vermont are in the process of adapting their curriculums to be able to implement them using a variety of on- and offline resources.
One of the glaring weaknesses in being able to educate Vermont students remotely is the lack of access to high-speed internet in some Vermont homes and communities. Over the past two weeks our Committee has met with administrators and educators who described the variety of materials, methods, and resources they are using to meet the educational needs of all their students while remaining safe and pragmatic given the current circumstances.
All future proposed actions by the Legislature for the remainder of the session will be prioritized to address Vermonters' health, safety and solvency, government operations, economic growth and disaster recovery.
On Another Note…
In 1972, my mom Dr. Raquel Cohen, began studying the human emotional response and recovery to disasters when she was invited to Managua, Nicaragua to assist in the recovery of an earthquake that took the lives of 11,000. Being a native born Peruvian she had come to Boston in 1945 to study medicine, eventually planning on returning to Perú to address the immense public health needs of that country. As fate would have it she met and married my dad and ended up becoming a psychiatrist whose career path eventually took her all over the world to help communities recover from the emotional anguish experienced by survivors of disasters. She published her findings in a book entitled, The Handbook For Mental Health Care of Disaster Victims.
The book was published in 1980 and when she handed me my copy I noted an inscription she had written on the opening page:
To Sarita:
Wishing for you the best “outcomes” that all crises present to us.
To teach us:
To be more flexible
To make us wiser
To enhance our sense of security
To increase our empathy for other victims
To know that we humans are in this little round world, and each of us will sometimes be the victims, and other times be the rescuers.
Wishing all of you health, safety, peace, and hope.
Respectfully,
Sarita