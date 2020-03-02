Town Meeting week finds the halls of the Capitol strangely empty. We’re back in our districts talking to constituents. And there’s a lot to talk about.
The week before Town Meeting several important pieces of legislation came to the House floor for debate and votes. We started the week with a vote to override the Governor's veto of this session’s minimum wage bill. It takes a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate to override a veto. Earlier in the session, the House failed by two votes to override the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill veto. We were all reminded: every vote counts. This time the House had the votes, but not by much—just one vote made the difference. The minimum wage in Vermont will rise to $11.75 on January 1st of 2021, and $12.55 on January 1st of 2022. There is no longer talk of pushing to a $15/hr minimum wage.
The next day the Marijuana Tax and Regulate bill came up for consideration. There were several amendments and much debate but eventually it passed the House and is now back in the Senate. That bill regulates every facet of cannabis commercialization: cultivation, distribution, testing, packaging, labeling, potency, advertising and retail sales. It also taxes the product as it is sold to the consumer. There will be changes in the Senate and more compromises before it comes to the Governor’s desk for consideration.
With those two pieces of legislation behind us we turned to a bill designed to update Vermont’s Act 250.
Act 250 has always been controversial and changing it has proved just as contentious. The bill was in the House Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife Committee all of last session. When the Ways & Means committee got ahold of it they chopped out a large portion, and sent it on to Appropriations. That committee also suggested amendments. And several legislators wanted their own changes. The result of all this, when it came to the floor, was a confusing and very frustrating series of amendments and debates that left everyone feeling sour. That bill also passed and is now in the Senate.
These important bills remind us that Vermont’s future is not certain. Her natural beauty remains but is threatened. There is a healthy entrepreneurial spirit, but our rural economy struggles. The resources needed to achieve long term plans for economic stability, water quality, climate resilience, health care, public education and criminal justice are limited.
Town Meeting week gives us more time than usual to hear how our constituents might deal with these challenges. It’s a welcome change from the pace and pressure of the golden dome.
Curt Taylor