There is a Chinese curse: “May you live in interesting times.” These are they.
The “interesting time” of the coronavirus pandemic is unique in that it plays upon our fear of the unknown. We just don’t know what may, or may not, come next. This is particularly difficult for those that must respond to a possible surge in Covid-19 cases in Vermont. What should we do to prevent, prepare and react? What price do we pay for prevention? How much should we prepare? When and how strongly should we react?
It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and downplay dire predictions of what happens if we don’t follow recommendations of social distancing, washing hands and staying home. If the dire predictions prove true we shrug our shoulders, and say “Well, I guess I was wrong,” without baring the awful responsibility of lives lost and families shattered.
Closing businesses and schools will hit hard on the State’s economy. Revenue predictions change daily, and a lot depends on what the federal government does, but there is no doubt that the disruptions to the state’s finances will be significant. Balancing the unknown economic losses against the unknown loss of lives, and then making smart decisions reveals the hard work and burden of leadership. Our governor, his secretaries and commissioners, our hospital administrators, municipal managers, school superintendents, business leaders and many others are making these decisions almost daily. They deserve our support.
As your legislators we are working to pass temporary measures that will provide the tools and resources the administration may require to deal with the consequences of the corona virus. In my own committee that means making capital dollars more easily available to the Governor should they be needed. Legislators are also an important conduit of information, connecting citizens and municipalities to the state government. My website (CT4VT.com) has a page with information and links about Vermont’s response to Covid-19. I update it regularly. All Colchester’s legislators welcome questions and comments.
The Vermont State House is closed. Committees are meeting online using virtual meeting software. Many legislators are being dragged into the 21st century and a new world of chats, virtual backgrounds and shared images from basement offices. The change has given the public a rare opportunity to see just what their legislators do for a living. If you go to the following site you can watch recorded and live committee meetings: legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming.
With all the changes and unknowns there are still certainties: the days are getting longer and warmer. Springtime in Vermont is coming! I promise.