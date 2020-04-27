This column is usually titled “Message From Montpelier,” but I haven’t been to Montpelier since March 25. Better to title it “Broadcasts from the Bunkers.”
My basement office is now the focal point of my legislative work. All legislative committees are conducted using the Zoom virtual meeting platform. You can watch them at legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming. Last week the legislature held its first full House session via the internet. House members were connected by the internet or phone to approve important Covid-19 legislation. It was a slow process, frustrating for some, but it got the job done.
An interesting side-effect of that slow process and the universal belief that Covid-19 related issues should be our focus, is that we are reluctant to take on controversial issues. There is no talk of marijuana tax and regulation, climate change, clean water or gun control. Much of our legislative work is on-hold.
A year ago at this time the House had reviewed, reworked and passed a budget for the next fiscal year (July of 2019 to June of 2020). That budget relied on revenues received up to June of this year.
Those revenues are not there because of the Covid-19 State of Emergency.
As a result, the House Committee on Appropriations is writing a budget adjustment bill to reconcile accounts up to July 1. That committee is also looking to the next fiscal year and planning a several-month budget that will get us through the summer. There are just too many unknowns to plan very far in advance. We may well end up coming back to virtual meetings or Montpelier during the summer to straighten out the state’s finances.
Last week the state coffers received Vermont’s share of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. That’s $1.25 billion! There are numerous strings attached to those funds. How they are spent is the subject of much discussion.
What the pandemic means for individual Vermonters is another matter. For some it’s almost business as usual. For others it’s a direct hit to their financial, mental and emotional stability. In between are the inconveniences of facemasks, restricted shopping, social isolation, getting along while in close quarters and just not being able to do what we are accustomed to doing. The personal balances we have worked out that make life enjoyable have been thrown a kilter. Some are better than others at adjusting those balances.
Summer is coming. The greys and browns of winter are turning to the greens of the Green Mountain State. The Governor is lifting some restrictions. It’s hard, but necessary, that we not rush too quickly to what we hope will be a return to normal. Stay strong and stay safe.
Rep. Curt Taylor
(0) comments
