The Saint Michael's College men's ice hockey team scored twice in the third period to beat Post University, 2-1, on Friday at the Sports Center of Connecticut in Northeast-10 Conference play. With the win, the Purple Knight move into a tie for first place in the NE10 with Saint Anselm College.
RECORDS
· Saint Michael's (10-7-2, 6-4-1 NE10), Post (2-13-1, 0-10 NE10)
SAINT MICHAEL'S LEADERS
· Junior Noah Muller (Amsterdam, The Netherlands/Düsseldorfer EG), 1 goal, 2 blocks
· Junior Sel Narby (Huntington, N.Y./Connecticut Junior Rangers), 1 goal
· Junior Niall Foster (Newmarket, N.H./Walpole Express), 1 assist
· Junior Cameron Stewart (Sabattus, Maine/East Coast Wizards), 1 assist
· Junior Zach Sullivan (Weymouth, Mass./Walpole Express), 1 assist
· Senior Tim Decker (Liverpool, N.Y./Canterbury School), 38 saves
OPPONENT LEADERS
· Senior Tyler Hackett, 1 goal
· Senior Matt Moreschi, 1 assist
· Junior Brandon Brown, 37 saves
GAME FACTS
· With the win, the Purple Knights move into a tie with Saint Anselm College for first in the Northeast-10 Conference, one point up on Assumption College.
· The Purple and Gold held the Eagles scoreless on 13 power plays after the unit came into the game scoring on 25.5 percent of its power-play chances.
· Muller has scored four goals against the Eagles this year after netting a hat trick in the first matchup, a 6-3 Purple Knight victory on Jan. 7.
· Decker moved into a tie with Derek Jackson '07 for sixth in program history in career wins (22). Decker also overtook Mark Crowley '91 (1,200) for 10th in school annals in career saves (1,207).
· The Purple Knights now hold the 5-3 advantage in the all-time series against the Eagles.
THE ACTION
· On a Post power play, Decker made four saves in a 30-second span from 11:51 to 12:16 in the first period to keep the Eagles off the board.
· A shot by senior William Santangeli (Oakville, Ontario/Saint Mark's School) in the slot with 16:23 gone was headed to the top right corner, but Brown used his blocker to hit the puck wide.
· In the final seven seconds of the first period on a Post power play, senior Hadan Jordan (Colorado Springs, Colo./Boston Bandits) and junior Ethan Hendrickson (Budd Lake, N.J./New Jersey Rockets) both blocked shots before a shot by junior Evan Lugo was saved by Decker to end the period.
· On a Purple Knight 5-on-3 opportunity 6:03 into the second period, a shot by junior Paul McAuliffe (Newton, Mass./Kimball Union Academy) went past Brown but hit the right post and went wide.
· With seven seconds remaining, Hackett won a faceoff in his own zone and brought it all the way to Purple Knight net, where Decker poked the puck away before a shot could be attempted.
· Saint Michael's took the lead with 2:59 gone in the third period on a power play when Stewart passed the puck to the blue line for Muller, whose shot hit the back boards but rebounded off of Brown's right leg into the back of the net.
· Post tied the game at 9:11 after Moreschi intercepted a pass in neutral ice and pushed the puck forward to Hackett for the breakaway, with Hackett beating Decker with a backhanded shot.
· The Purple Knights scored a second power-play goal with 11:56 gone, when Sullivan passed the puck to the top of the left circle for Narby, who picked the top right corner of the net.
· Saint Michael's killed 3:57 of Eagle power plays starting at 12:26 that included 2:49 of 5-on-3 where Decker made seven saves.
· Post pulled Brown with 1:15 remaining for a final man advantage but was unable to get any shots on net.