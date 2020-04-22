Honk if you miss school! Malletts Bay School (MBS) teachers and faculty paraded through the streets of Colchester by car, honking and waving at families in their front yards.
MBS third grade teacher Trudy Cioffi said her third grade team, Harmony House, have wanted to organize a parade since they realized they wouldn't return to school this year.
"We were devastated about being away from our students for so long and wanted to do something to bring smiles to their faces. We miss them and their families!" said Cioffi.
Harmony House took the lead on organization with help from MBS principal, Jordan Burke, who planned the route. On Wednesday, April 22, the crew carried out their plans, whizzing through most neighborhoods in town bedecked in posters, balloons and streamers. MBS mascot Oscar the Osprey also hitched a ride in the parade.
Since Governor Phil Scott dismissed Vermont schools till the end of the school year, students and teachers have been working remotely using continuous education plans that vary per district. Students in the Colchester School District (CSD) use Weekly Work Menus to guide their remote learning, frequently paired with some form of technology.
While teachers and students talk on the phone, email and video chat, Cioffi said she and her colleagues miss personal interactions. "It is not nearly as rewarding as being there in person," she said. "We miss seeing their faces when they finally understand a math concept. We miss reading stories with them and having conversations about the books we are reading. We miss laughing together."
Spring break began this week on April 20. Although most families are staying put, having canceled vacations and trips due to COVID-19, this week still allows folks a much-needed pause.
"We wanted our kids and their families to know that we think of them a lot. Kids are working hard trying to figure out how to learn from home, families are trying to work (often from home) while trying to support that learning and we appreciate everything people are doing," explained Cioffi. She characterized this week as a time for students, teachers and families to take a breath.
"Many of us have had hard days over the last month and by the end of the parade there was a renewed sense of energy to move forward," said fellow MBS third grade teacher Ashley Marlow who helped plan the event. "It was as important for the kids and families to see us as it was for us to see them. We need to know that we are all okay and will get through this challenging time together."
Even now, on Spring Break, Cioffi and Marlow miss being at MBS, working with their colleagues and seeing students.
"The best part of the day was seeing the sweet faces of our students and hearing their voices as we drove by," said Cioffi. "The signs that many families made to thank us and say how much they missed us were so sweet. We organized this parade to show support for our students and families who we know are working so hard and dealing with a lot of uncertainty, yet the families sent that support right back to us with these encouraging signs."