On Thursday April 2, Lyric Theatre Company will be bringing the magic of Roald Dahl’s classic characters from Matilda to the Flynn MainStage, featuring Colchester's own Lucas Moran as Bruce, and many other residents in cast and crew.
Based on the children’s book by the same title, "Matilda The Musical" sends a courageous and positive message to kids of all ages to become the heroes we all need. Ever a heroine of spirit and precocity, leading lady Matilda uses her intelligence, wit, and imagination to overcome the negativity of the adults in her world. Throughout the show, she inspires her peers (and audience) to seek out life's positives and become the writers of their own story. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, with book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, "Matilda" has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences around the world.
In his directorial debut with Lyric MainStage, Artistic Director Ian Ferris of Colchester has crafted a stunning vision involving unique, innovative perspectives on visual storytelling, special effects, and delightful surprises woven throughout this creative and musically captivating show. Ferris' leadership is supported by Production Supervisor Rob Parzych, Music Director Nate Venet, Choreographer Kim Nowlan Hathaway and Assistant Choreographer Jane Burchard, Stage Manager Freda Tutt and Assistant Stage Manager Andy Whitaker.
With Rick Ames in the role of Agatha Trunchbull and Merrill Cameron as the kindly Miss Honey, the Matilda cast is lead by first-time Lyric MainStage performer Phoebe Raphael as our inspirational leading lady. Consisting of both children and adults, this 33-member cast combines Lyric veterans and debut performers who will be performing their first Lyric MainStage production this spring.
Cast members with ties to Colchester include Jayden Choquette as Mr. Wormwood; Sabrina Sydnor as Mrs. Phelps; Lucas Moran as Bruce; and ensemble members Aaron Michaelis and Ashley Michaelis. Production team members with ties to Colchester include Philip Caycedo, Production Parties Chair; Andy Pearson, Lighting Designer/Master Electrician; Linda Whalen, Program Chair; and Ian Ferris, who is noted above.
For every production, Lyric Theatre Company likes to shine the spotlight on one or more community non-profit organizations. For "Matilda," we are proud to partner with KidSafe Collaborative and Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, two organizations that empower communities, organizations, and families to combat child abuse and neglect.
Lyric Theatre Company’s presentation of the Tony Award-winning "Matilda The Musical" will be presented on the Flynn MainStage April 2-5, with evening performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m., and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Friday evening performance will be ASL interpreted for hearing-impaired patrons, and the Sunday matinee will be audio-described for patrons who are blind or visually impaired.
For tickets, call (802) 86FLYNN, purchase online at flynntix.org, or visit the Flynn Box Office in downtown Burlington. Generous support is provided by Vermont Federal Credit Union and PCC Pediatric EHR Solutions, with WCAX and Seven Days as media partners.