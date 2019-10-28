BURLINGTON—Lyric Theatre Company kicks off its 46th season—the Season of Mischief—with, “The Addams Family,” a fresh and original musical about an unconventional family with a penchant for all things macabre. Two Colchester residents star in the darkly humorous musical: Lucas Moran, a fifth grader at Malletts Bay School, as Pugsley Addams, and Mark Cranmer as the quirky (but lovable) Uncle Fester.
“The Addams Family,” is based on the iconic characters created by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams in the late 1930s. The musical features an original story which shines the spotlight on Wednesday Addams, the ultimate “princess of darkness” who falls in love with a “normal” boy—a shocking development that turns the Addams’ household upside-down when the two families meet for the first time. Themes addressed in the show are very topical: family dynamics, tolerance of people with different views, accepting change, and the impact of keeping secrets, to name just a few.
Leading the musical team are Production Supervisor Linda Whalen, a Colchester resident; Artistic Directors Freda Tutt and Christopher Brown; Music Director Martin Hain; Choreographer Tara Mayhew; Assistant Choreographer Nicola Boutin; Stage Manager Sarah Crowley; Assistant Stage Manager Lesley Graham; and Lighting Designer Andy Pearson, another Colchester resident. Both Whalen and Pearson are veteran members of the theater company’s production teams. Whalen was recently honored with a Lyric Lifetime Membership.
Don Patrick O’Connell as Gomez and Chloë Fidler as Morticia head the 28-member cast which has been rehearsing since early September at Lyric Theatre Company’s new Creative Space in South Burlington. Ten cast members are making their debut with the company. “The Addams Family,” is the first show with all aspects of production prep—rehearsals, set building and decoration, costume construction and props creation—happening under one roof.
During each production, Lyric Theatre Company shines the spotlight on another community nonprofit. Our nonprofit partner for, “The Addams Family,” is the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.
“The Addams Family,” will be presented on the Flynn MainStage Nov. 7 through 10 of this year, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and evening performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee will be audio-described for patrons who are blind or visually impaired. For tickets, call (802) 86FLYNN, purchase online at flynntix.org, or visit the Flynn Box Office in downtown Burlington. Generous support is provided by the Hickok & Boardman Network of Companies with WCAX and Seven Days as media partners.