On Jan. 31, a trooper with Vermont State Police (VSP) Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop to discover that the driver had an active warrant and the passenger was wanted by the Colchester Police Department (CPD).
VSP pulled over a car on I-89 southbound in the town of Williston for a moving violation. The driver was identified as John Baker, 39, of Northfield. After investigation, VSP discovered that there was an active warrant for Baker's arrest for a probation violation stemming from a prior domestic assault conviction. Baker was taken into custody without incident and ultimately lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Center on the warrant.
Further investigation revealed that a passenger in the vehicle identified as Lindsey Bruzzesi, 35, of Colchester also had an active warrant for her arrest for retail theft. Bruzzesi was taken into custody without incident. While in custody, it was learned that Bruzzesi was violating four separate sets of conditions of release by not abiding by court dates. Bruzzesi was also wanted by CPD for a new charge of unlawful trespass.
Bruzzesi was ultimately lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Center on the warrant and issued citations for the new charges for later dates.
A third occupant of the vehicle was found to have a valid driver's license and no warrants, and was allowed to drive the vehicle from the scene.