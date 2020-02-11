Dr. Millie Armstrong of the Petit Brook Veterinary Clinic in Colchester is the 2020 recipient of the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association’s Dave Walker Award.
The award was presented to Armstrong on Feb. 9 by the association during its recent winter meeting in Burlington.
Not an annual recognition, the Dave Walker Award is offered when the "activities, energy, and contributions of a single Vermont veterinarian selflessly and continuously, year after year, go above and beyond the call of duty", according to the association.
Dr. David Walker was a Vermont veterinarian who was a strong advocate for animal health and agriculture, as well as the well-being of veterinarians themselves, association officials said.
Since Armstrong started practicing in Vermont, she has been involved in local, state and regional VMAs, from the Greater Burlington Academy of Veterinary Medicine to the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association to the New England Veterinary Medical Association, serving as President of all three organizations. She was devoted to building the veterinary community on all three levels, and worked tirelessly in her positions.
During her time in the VVMA leadership, Dr. Armstrong continuously stepped up to the plate and was influential in moving the organization forward. She was the first Chair of the VVMA’s early One Health Task Force, recognizing the importance of the intersection of animal, human and environmental health. She helped develop a VVMA governance structure to include well-thought out policies and procedures to provide a foundation for the organization to enable it to set and achieve goals that meet the needs of our members. Dr. Armstrong looked at all sides of an issue, many times saying, “well, I hate to be the devil’s advocate...”, acknowledging that her position may not be popular, but her board colleagues always thought that her input was important.
Dr. Armstrong has a genuine interest in helping new veterinarians, and is a dedicated cheerleader for building our veterinary community in Vermont. She has worked tirelessly to make the VVMA an organization that members want to be a part of, and one that is valued by its members.