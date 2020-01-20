The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) put a bow on the 2019 season at the ACT Banquet of Champions on Saturday, Jan. 18. Many top drivers from the season were honored at the banquet, including Colchester resident and two-time champion Scott Payea, who took home the ACT Sportsmanship Award.
The two-time ACT Late Model Tour Champion has also long been one of the most respectful, hard-working drivers in the ACT garage area. He always races hard, takes it stride when things don’t go his way, and always makes time for others regardless of his results. In doing so, Payea has set the standard for what a top racer can be as a person.
Eight different drivers went to Victory Lane in the 10 point-counting events with three other winners at non-point sanctioned events. The Tour averaged more than 32 cars per event with several successful big-money races and winners regularly coming from deep in the field.
Rookie Ryan Kuhn of E. Bridgewater, MA edged out two-time champ Payea for third in the standings. Sophomore standouts Dylan Payea and Christopher Pelkey, rookies Stephen Donahue and Trent Goodrow, Northeast racing veteran Bryan Kruczek, and sister racers Peyton and Reilly Lanphear were also honored.
The 2019 ACT season is now complete.
