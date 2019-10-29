BURLINGTON — Burlington Police arrested Colchester resident, Trevor Gaboriault, 21, on charges of aggravated assault, after responding to two separate incidents of fights involving a glass bottle, a baseball bat, and a hammer. According to police, another alleged participant, James Gaboriault, 26, fled the scene and has not yet been found.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, officers responded to reports of a fight in progress near Main Street in downtown Burlington around 2 a.m. According to the police report, one participant fled, eluding officers, but officers stopped and identified two other men in the fight, Trevor Gaboriault of Colchester and Casey Little, 22.
According to Little, he had not been fighting but instead tried to prevent Trevor from fighting with another unidentified friend. Trevor, who had been struck on the head with a glass bottle, claimed he did not know the other person. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center emergency department by the Burlington Fire Department.
Several hours later, police responded to a residence at Rose and Cedar Street where callers reported that two men had entered their residence with a baseball bat and hammer, then left the scene. Officers observed one male victim, 22, holding a white shirt to his head covered in blood.
According to the police report, the victim's mother, 49, stated that she had heard banging on her front door. When she opened the door, she recognized the two men as Trevor and James Gaboriault of Colchester—two acquaintances of the victim. The Gaboriaults allegedly "pushed their way inside, yelling for her son." According to the victim's mother, her son was involved in a fight with the Gaboriaults almost two months ago at the Champlain Valley Fair.
When the victim's mother called for help and her son entered the room, Trevor allegedly struck the victim in the head with the hammer, according to Burlington Police.
Later that morning, Trevor was arrested in Colchester. James Gaboriault has not yet been arrested.
The Burlington Police seek any additional information about James Gaboriault or his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (802) 658-2704.