A local man charged with aggravated stalking and possession of an incendiary device turned himself into Colchester Police (CPD) following a two week investigation.
In early November, CPD investigated a report that Timothy Brown, 20, of Colchester, had slashed the tires of a 17-year-old woman's car while parked in her parents' driveway. Brown was ordered to appear in court on Nov. 1 on a charge of violation of an abuse prevention order.
According to the police report, a subsequent investigation by the CPD following Brown's release included a search of his vehicle and "receipt by the victim of multiple electronic communications," leading to additional charges of aggravated stalking, unlawful mischief, and possession of an incendiary device.
Brown turned himself into CPD on Nov. 16, and appeared in Vt. Superior Court later that day.