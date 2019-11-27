Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested a local man after he was caught driving 32 miles over the speed limit. Adam Hunt, 20, of Colchester was charged with three counts of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Careless and Negligent Operation.
During the early morning hours of Nov. 27, VSP Williston troopers conducted a patrol on I-89 in the Winooski safety corridor area, with an emphasis on speed and aggressive driving enforcement. At 12:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over Hunt after he was observed driving 87 miles per hour over the Winooski River Bridge on I-89 in the posted 55 miles per hour zone. Hunt's car also contained three other passengers, two of whom were minors.
Hunt was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on Jan. 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. to answer charges of Reckless Endangerment and Carless and Negligent Operation.