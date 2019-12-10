The inside of Colchester's newest store feels like a cozy living room.
Driftwood shelves showcase intricately designed lamps, each emulating a warm glow through woodcuts of blue herons, ski lifts, banjos, and tropical plants. Locals Peter Katz and Shana Carlson began their business, Vermont Lamps, three years ago with just a little light, but on Dec. 6, the duo took a big step by opening a retail storefront on West Lakeshore Drive in Colchester.
"I had so many designs floating around my head that I had to start putting stuff together," recalled Katz, the artist half of the operation. He said he wanted to work with light in some way but wanted to make a lamp that met his needs while remaining affordable. "Light is so interesting the way it interacts with different colors in your eye; we all react differently," he explained.
Katz illustrates each design, sometimes sketching for ten minutes—sometimes eight hours—then inputs the design into a computer and runs it through a laser cutting machine. Each wooden piece easily fits together, he explained, clicking the wood-cuts into place.
"He's humble," remarked Carlson, who handles the business side of Vermont Lamps, with a smile.
Although she does not have a business background, Carlson has been learning quickly on her feet. "It's sort of the school of hard knocks," she said. "Scary. Exciting. All at once. We've been in business out of our home for a couple years but now we're stepping out into the real world and the pressure's on."
The duo began their business about three years ago out of their home with a tiny laser cutter in their garage, then in their sun room, and shipping boxes and paperwork covering the kitchen table. "We couldn't really live there anymore," Carlson said laughing. In August this year, Vermont Lamps moved into their current location at West Lakeshore Drive primarily to be used as a production studio. The local business sold their first lamp to Uncommon Goods, an online Vermont-based store, and from there, set out collecting wholesale accounts and traveling to shows.
Now, they're hoping to maximize their profit margin on the retail side.
Katz called himself a "daydreamer," able to pull inspiration from just about anything, though many of his designs also seem to recall a nostalgic slice of home. Some lamps feature tropical plants and animals in bright colors, hinting at Katz' birthplace of Costa Rica; smaller night-lights feature guitars, mandolins and banjos—a nod to Katz and Carlson's love for bluegrass music; a larger lamp depicts snowflakes cascading onto a familiar-looking the chairlift—the same one headed up to Smuggler's Notch, one of Katz' favorite mountains to ski.
"There were definitely times when we were like, 'What the heck are we doing? Should we be doing this?'" said Katz. "But then we'll get another order."
Vermont Lamps' storefront opened on Friday, Dec. 6 and can be found online at vermontlamps.com.