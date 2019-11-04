After opening its doors to hemp and cannabis testing earlier this fall, local lab Bia Diagnostics now offers free testing opportunities for hemp farmers through a partnership with Trace, a Vermont-based company that connects farmers with potential buyers via a blockchain exchange platform.
Hemp cultivators and buyers can connect and track their plants through the supply chain and integrate their inventory directly with the market, according to a press release dated Oct. 30.
“We are thrilled that we are able to create this partnership between Bia and Trace,” said CFO, Robin Grace of Bia Diagnostics Laboratories. “The fact that we can work with a fellow Vermont company to deliver high quality service for hemp farmers nationally is a strong indication that Vermont will remain a leader in this industry.”
According to the press release, the first 100 farmers signing up for the Trace exchange will get free tests for potency and safety of their products.
Trace launched its exchange in June, as the nation’s first blockchain-based platform. “It’s an exciting time for the hemp industry in Vermont,” said Josh Decatur, CEO of Trace. “We are thrilled with the level of interest in the Trace Exchange. This will be the first hemp harvest season since we launched the Exchange and that’s why we wanted to visit these farmers to get to know their operations and introduce them to our platform.”
The Vermont hemp industry has seen significant growth but with that growth has come uncertainty for farmers. The partnership between Trace and Bia Diagnostics is intended to help farmers test their product which will help ensure it meets legal requirements and can attract more buyers through Trace’s hemp exchange, according to the press release.
“We believe this partnership will strengthen our business significantly,” said Grace. “The combination of our testing services and Trace’s exchange will help ensure hemp farmers continue to maximize their profits in this rapidly growing sector of the agricultural economy.”
Recent measures enacted federally have legalized hemp in all 50 states, and the US is seeing an unprecedented level of growth in the hemp industry.