Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester welcomes residents to donate their old trees for goats to munch on.
At VLT's annual event, community members can get rid of their trees by donating them to the farm for goat feed. The event also features hot chocolate and other seasonal goodies, and guests are invited to explore the farm.
Owned by the Vt. Land Trust (VLT), the Colchester farm is a place where citizens who first came to Vermont as refugees can produce food and enjoy the land. The land is home to farm businesses and community gardens.
The hoilday tree recycling event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pine Island Community Farm, 1029 Pine Island Rd. in Colchester.
