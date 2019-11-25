Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers arrested a local man for driving under the influence of alcohol after pulling him over for a moving violation. Early in the morning on Nov. 23, VSP stopped Antoine Lefevre, 32, of Colchester on the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp.
According to the police report, VSP were conducting "an aggressive patrol" of the greater Chittenden County area with a focus on DUI enforcement.
After further investigation, VSP determined that Lefevre was driving under the influence and was subsequently arrested. Lefevre was released with a citation to appear in court on Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m. to answer the charge.