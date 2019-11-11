More than 80 area 4-H’ers and family members gathered at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction on Nov. 3 for the annual Chittenden County 4-H Achievement Dinner and Awards Night.
The event celebrated the achievements of 4-H club members in the past year in project work, community service and leadership. Several adult volunteers also were recognized for their years of service as club leaders.
Certificates of Participation were given for a minimum of six to eight hours of work in a specific project with Certificates of Excellence for eight or more hours of project work including presentations beyond the club level.
To earn a medal, the 4-H’ers must have previously earned a Certificate of Excellence in that project, be enrolled in the project for more than two years and participated beyond the club level. Certificates of Continued Achievement are presented for continued medal-level achievements after receiving a medal.
Poultry: Annika Cooper
Environment: Annika Cooper
Maker Tinker: Emily Feltz
Communications: Summer Le
Horse: Summer Le
Life skills: Annika Cooper
Poultry: Emily Feltz
Shooting sports: Karmen Wilbur
In addition, these 4-H’ers earned a Certificate of Participation for submitting complete 4-H record books: Emma Cater
Volunteer leaders who received pins for years of service were: 5 years — Christopher Cooper; 10 years — Katja Nystrom; 25 years — Patty Hart-Ahonen; 40 years — Pam Senesac
To learn more about the University of Vermont Extension 4-H program in Chittenden County, contact Rose Garritano at rosemarie.garritano@uvm.edu or (802) 651-8343, ext. 505.