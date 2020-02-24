Local 4-H'ers from Chittenden and Franklin Counties competed in the annual Chittenden County 4-H Invitational Horse Quiz Bowl, Feb. 20. Summer Le of Colchester placed second in the Junior Division for ages 12 to 13.
The event, designed to test the 4-H'ers on their knowledge of horse breeds, anatomy, nutrition and feeds and related topics, was held on the University of Vermont (UVM) campus in Burlington. It was hosted by UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H.
To learn more about the 4-H horse program in Vermont, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM 4-H livestock educator, at (802) 651-8343, ext. 513, or wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.