I am supporting Stacey Mercure for the Colchester Selectboard and I ask that you do too. I've known Stacey for many years and encouraged her to run for the open Selectboard seat. Stacey is a small business owner and is know for her 'no-nonsense' leadership style. As a health professional and owner of Colchester Health and Fitness, Stacey has fostered relationships with many residents, promoted healthy lifestyles, and encouraged recreational growth. Her passion for Colchester and a fair town budget gives her a leg up and will be a valuable voice on the Colchester Selectboard. Stacey will proudly serve on the Colchester Selectboard! Please join me and voting for Stacey Mercure for Selectboard on Town Meeting Day!
Thank you,
Senator Dick Mazza