Please join me in supporting Julie Hulburd for Select Board.
As a Colchester citizen and Representative I have come to know and admire Julie both professionally and personally.
Julie will bring a great deal of municipal government experience to the role of Select Board. Having worked in a nearby community as a member of their Leadership Team, Julie has hands on experience working through the challenges of building a town budget that ensures that Colchester is well served, while also limiting the cost to the taxpayer. Having managed both employment benefits and compensation programs for many years, Julie understands the many challenges that face our town as it relates to overall cost containment. In her work Julie also championed inclusion efforts with the goal of gaining greater community engagement in the towns she worked for.
In line with Colchester’s Heritage and Town Plans, Julie supports sustainable growth for Colchester and believes that we can leverage both our town’s major transportation arteries, like Severance Corners, as well as our parks and natural areas, as assets that draw visitors, shoppers and diners to Colchester.
As a member of the Select Board Julie will listen carefully to the concerns of the community. Julie takes on every task with an open mind. She considers all perspectives thoughtfully and is always considerate of the importance of working transparently to build the public’s trust.
I have no doubt Julie’s thoughtful leadership, along with her unending energy and enthusiasm will serve our community well.
Sarita Austin