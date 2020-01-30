Letter to the Editor
There is no doubt in my mind that a sewer for Lakeshore Drive, to protect the waters of our magnificent Malletts Bay, is a necessity. It is just one component of an overall plan to protect the lake and Bay from pollution, but it is a crucial component. A community septic tank, as proposed by sewer opponents, will not be as efficient and will be more expensive to construct (Colchester Sun, Nov. 28, 2019).
We cannot just sit around and drag out solutions to this pollution problem. It needs to be solved. When next the issue comes before voters, please vote yes.
Inge Schaefer