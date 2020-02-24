FY 2021 Municipal (Town) Budget
Colchester Residents and Business Owners,
Please vote on the annual budget for your Town of Colchester municipal services. The proposed FY 2021 budget maintains our current level of service and addresses significant needs in emergency services caused by slow, steady growth over the past decade. Here is a brief summary of the proposed budget:
Operating Budget: The Operating Budget is comprised of twenty-five service categories. The expenses of eight of these service categories have been reduced. The operating budget increase is 0.0%.
Fire Services: An increase of $207,428 to fund four career staff who will provide fire coverage during weekday daytime when we do not have an adequate number of volunteers to protect life and property.
Tax Rate: The Operating Budget and Capital Funding total is $12,033,452. This is an increase of 2.2% ($260,428) over FY 2020. With an estimated 1.18% growth in the Grand List, the estimated municipal tax rate for FY 2021 is $0.5485. The tax rate is projected to increase by $0.0056 (a little more than one half of one cent) or a 1.02% increase over the prior year. This is a total increase of $17 on a property valued at $300,000
Long Term Fiscal Constraint
∙ In June 2019, the Selectboard set the FY 20 Town tax rate of $0.5429 per hundred dollars of property value. This rate was less than the rate of $0.5530 set eight years ago for the FY 2013 tax bills.
∙ Based on 2019-20 taxes, taxes are the third lowest per resident among inner Chittenden county communities.
The Selectboard thanks you for the opportunity to serve our community. We encourage you to attend Town Meeting on Monday, March 2 and vote on or before Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Sincerely,
The Colchester Selectboard
Jeffrey D. Bartley, Chair
Tom Mulcahy, Vice Chair
Jacki Murphy, Clerk
Herbert Downing
Pamela Loranger