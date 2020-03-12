On March 11, Senator Patrick Leahy announced that Vermont will receive $4.9 million in grants to combat the novel coronavirus.
Leahy, Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, was a lead negotiator of the $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus supplemental appropriations package that was signed into law the week prior. The grants were awarded from the nearly $1 billion in Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) program grants included in the supplemental.
Leahy said: “Vermonters are not looking for rhetoric when they are facing the reality of a pandemic. We wrote and passed this emergency aid package intending that CDC and other agencies expedite the implementation of our plan, and I commend CDC for acting on this in the span of just a few days. These grants will support the efforts on the ground in Vermont, and I commend the cooperation and tireless efforts of Governor Scott, local leaders and the health care community as we work together to address this crisis in Vermont and beyond our borders.”
The grants will be awarded to state and local governments to support response and mitigation efforts across the state, including: monitoring, testing, controlling the potential for spread, and mitigation activities. Should the coronavirus continue to spread across the state, Vermont is eligible to receive further, direct assistance under the PHEP program.
Vermonters looking for more information on the coronavirus can visit:
· https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus
· https://www.leahy.senate.gov/issues/coronavirus-information