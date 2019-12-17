Robbie Maher
St. Albans Messenger
Colchester @ BFA St. Albans
St. Albans - The Lakers of Colchester were able to spoil the season opener for BFA with a 65-58 overtime victory.
Offensive inconsistencies from both teams were noticeable, and this resulted in lengthy scoring droughts from both squads.
At first, it was the Bobwhites who had trouble connecting as they fell behind 11-2.
Despite being significantly undersized, the Lakers were able to control the boards throughout the game, and specifically after halftime. Offensively, Colchester attacked the paint incessantly and scored a majority of their second-half points in the paint.
Despite the struggles, the BFA offense would get back on track late in the third quarter and again stretch the lead to eleven points entering the final frame. But a quick three-ball from Colchester’s Max Grenier and a pair of Jackson Miller free-throws slashed the Lakers deficit to a mere 47-43 within the first minute of the final frame.
After an unsuccessful BFA offensive possession in which the Bobwhites looked to be tense, the Lakers took over and again connected from deep. This time from the hands of Jackson Valley and the lead was suddenly 47-46.
The ensuing possession, BFA answered with a triple of their own, but by that point, the Lakers had full control of the momentum. Thanks in part to a 17-4 run, Colchester regained the lead for the first time since the opening quarter by a 52-51 margin.
The Laker scoring spurt was fueled by easy baskets in transition, and a relentless effort to work the ball inside which BFA struggled to defend.
In the extra session, Colchester continued to find success in the paint against a worn-down Bobwhite defense. Couple this with a strong effort from the free-throw line and the Lakers were able to control the overtime session and down the Bobwhites.
Meanwhile, Colchester was led by a 21 point effort from junior Mike Lopez de Arana.