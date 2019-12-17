HIGHGATE — It was three separate games within a game Saturday afternoon at Highgate Arena when the Burlington/Colchester Lakers faced the Lady Thunderbirds.
The Lakers scored 5 unanswered goals in the second period on their way to a 7-1 victory over MVU.
The first period was all Lakers. The Thunderbirds played mostly defense and only managed 3 shots in the period.
An early powerplay in the second gave MVU some hope, with the Thunderbirds getting a quality scoring chance along with a couple of dangerous tips on net.
The Lakers then righted the ship and took over the period. Goals 7 seconds apart doomed the Thunderbirds.
BC goes to 2-0 on the season, and MVU evens its record at 1-1.