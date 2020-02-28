The Journalism Education Foundation of New England will award several $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors and college students who aspire to pursue a career in journalism.
According to a press release, the program "encourages and supports young people who wish to staff and lead newspapers into the next generation."
The JEFNE scholarship is available to residents of New England. Applicants must be a college student or high school senior planning to attend college the following year to study journalism or a related field, and they are required to have a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Interested students can apply for the scholarship online at www.nenpa.com. The deadline for applications is March 27.