The Town of Colchester has appointed Dale Newton, Acting Chief of Malletts Bay Fire Department (MBFD), as the full-time career Captain under the new town-wide department.
Newton will work alongside two career firefighters and Town-wide Fire Chief Steve Bourgeois (former Chief of MBFD) during weekday daytime hours when volunteer staffing is low.
The Captain’s daily responsibilities will include oversight of the two daytime firefighters; response to and command of emergency calls for service as needed; provision of public education, training, pre-fire planning, equipment maintenance; and associated management recordkeeping.
Newton started out as a Cadet in the MBFD at only age 14. Over the last 16 years, he has risen through the ranks to Deputy Chief. After Bourgeois was named Town-wide Chief earlier this year, Newton took over as Acting Chief of MBFD.
While enrolled in the Fire Science program at Lakes Region Community College in New Hampshire, Newton attended a two year live-in program at the Allenstown Fire Department working with both career and volunteer staff.
In a statement, the Town said: "[Newton's] proven commitment to the Fire Service and the Town of Colchester and his administrative and operations experience make him the perfect choice to fill this role."
After naming Bourgeois Chief, the Town set out to hire a captain, looking at applicants across the state. The evaluation team included Chief Bourgeois, Colchester Emergency Management Coordinator Seth Lasker, Human Resource Director Sherry Labarge and Town Manager Aaron Frank.
Newton will begin work May 1, 2020. He will be working for the next two months with Bourgeois, the command staff and firefighters of the three volunteer departments—MBFD, Colchester Center Volunteer Fire Company, and the latter's battalion, St. Michael's College Fire and Rescue.
The consolidation of Town fire services has been in the works for almost a year. In July of 2019, MBFD and CCVFC voted to merge into one department under Town-wide authority. The impetus for consolidation emerged after repeated requests from the volunteer departments to hire more full-time firefighters in response to higher call volumes were pushed back.
According to a report from Town Manager Aaron Frank, fire services represent the third largest area of expenditure for the town, making up about 10 percent of the town property tax budget. The overall cost for fire services has escalated at 5.6 percent annually over the last ten years, including costs paid by the town to the fire districts.
The goal in merging services is to improve overall efficiency and streamline services, including training, capital planning and equipment, maintenance, the dispatch process, and fire prevention.
The Town is also considering positions of Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief, and/or Battalion Chief as the top level officers.