Many Vermonters are separated from loved ones due to social distancing directives. Holidays, birthday parties, backyard barbecues, funerals and weddings have been put on hold. This submission to the Vermont Historical Society's "COVID-19 Archive: Images and Stories from Vermont" transforms how many are feeling into words.
"I took my 3 children to Colchester to visit their 91-year-old great-grandparents who live alone. We normally greet each other by a kiss on the cheek and a hug. This visit was different as we couldn't go into their house or physically touch them so we held up a sign for them to read and then I set up an Easter Egg Hunt outside of their window so they could watch the kids search for the Easter eggs. I will never take for granted the ability to visit, touch and kiss my grandparents again."
-Christina Espe, Chittenden County
