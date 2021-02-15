The Vermont Agency of Transportation has an online resource featuring an interactive map for residents to find their local plow.
The information can be accessed at plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov.
The website displays a map of orange truck icons, which indicates the last place a truck was located and direction of the plow truck.
Using the online tool, visitors can also locate the path of each plow truck over the last 90 minutes. The path is indicated by a blue trail line made up of small dots, which can be clicked on to see the time that the plow truck reported passing the marked location.
Visitors can also find the local forecast and county conditions by clicking anywhere on the map. According to the Agency of Transportation, this will provide a spot forecast, local temperatures, and detailed maps as modeled by DarkSky.
To make make things simpler, website users are able to customize their “Find My Plow” page by clicking the “Layers” button in the upper right corner of the map to change their view. This allows users to select from a variety of base maps.
Layers include plow trucks, truck paths, traffic cameras, radar, National Weather Service Watches and Warnings, and county conditions.
