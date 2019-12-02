Saint Michael's College will host three holiday sing-a-long nights led by organist and school music director William Tortolano, on Dec. 15 at 3:00 p.m.
During his solo organ concert career, Tortolano performed at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris as well as at cathedrals in London, Glasgow and New York City.
According to a college press release, Tortolano felt that it was seldom that people had the opportunity to give their voices in song with a great variety of carols in one session.
The program will be presented at three churches of acoustical, and historic interest: The Saint Michael's College Chapel on Dec. 15, the Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., and Saint Mary’s Church in Saint Albans on Dec. 8 at 3:00 p.m.
Carols include arrangements by Handel and Mendelssohn, familiar favorites such as, "The Twelve Days of Christmas," as well as songs hailing from Germany, Austria, France and Italy, which will be sung in English with one verse in the original language.
Organ music was selected to fit the particular instruments at each Church, including Pietro Yon, Buxtehude, and J.S. Bach.
The concerts are free and open to the public. A free-will donation will be available.