Since about 1800, mill dams have existed on Indian Brook where it is crossed by Mill Pond Road in Colchester. The most recent dam was built in the 19th century and was powered by sawmills until the mill burned down in 1941.
Left abandoned and unmaintained, the dam slowly deteriorated over time. This increased the risk for failure and release of water and sediment that could cause property damage and environmental harm downstream.
This past summer, the property-owner working with the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) removed the dam and a portion of the impounded sediment.
The historic resource documentation was funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation – Clean Water Initiative Program.
The Council prepared a comprehensive document about the history of the mill and the removal project. This report has recently been provided to the Colchester Historical Society and added to its web site to ensure public access of the information, now and for years to come. To view the document and photographs, please visit colchestervt.gov/422/Colchester-Historical-Society.