The Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce presented Hazelett with the annual Business of the Year award at its 109th annual dinner on Oct. 24. Five awards were presented at the dinner, recognizing businesses and business leaders for their accomplishments and contributions to the community. Governor Phil Scott and Congressman Peter Welch delivered remarks to the 450 plus person crowd.
The Business of the Year award recognizes a business that exemplifies the hard work and commitment necessary to succeed despite the risks and challenges in business. The winner must also demonstrate a strong commitment to their employees and community.
Celebrating their 100th year in business in 2019, Hazelett is a fourth-generation family business. Pioneers in their field, the company was moved from Connecticut to Vermont in 1956, and today employs 150 people from their headquarters in Colchester. The machines they produce for the global metals industry can be found in 24 countries.