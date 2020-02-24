On Feb. 22, Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested a Grand Isle man for driving under the influence of alcohol in the town of Colchester.
At about 1 a.m., a VSP Williston trooper pulled over Leo Zambrano, 39, of Grand Isle on I-89 Northbound in Colchester for several motor vehicle violations.
Further investigation determined that Zambrano had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing Zambrano was released into the custody of Act One for detox. He was issued a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on March 12, at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the aforementioned charge.