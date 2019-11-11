MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement on Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day:
“For over 200 years, our veterans have answered our nation’s call to protect freedom and liberty here at home and around the world. Their commitment to our values, our people and our way of life serves as the greatest example of what it means to be American.
“Their courage and sacrifice, their bravery and their duty in service to our country are on display every day, but we set aside today to pause and renew our pledge to do all we can to support them, honor them and to show our gratitude for all they do. On behalf of all Vermonters, I want to thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice.”