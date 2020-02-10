Six-year-old Morgan has been dealing with Leukemia for a while, but thoughts of that were far away when she learned that her wish—to meet a dolphin and stay at Give Kids the World at Walt Disney World—would come true.
On Feb. 5, Morgan’s friends and family surprised her with her wish reveal at the ECHO Leahy Center on Lake Champlain where the party continued celebrations with cupcakes. On-hand to help celebrate were some of the folks from Green Mountain Electric Supply (GMES) of Colchester, who are sponsoring Morgan’s wish through employee and customer donations. Her wish is also thanks to Make-A-Wish Vermont.
“GMES would like to thank all of our employees as well as the Make-A-Wish team for making this possible and are looking forward to granting more wishes in the future!” said Annette Jensen-Yelk of GMES. Employees at the local family-run business spent a year raising enough money to fund the wish.
“Wishes bolster the hope and strength of the child facing a critical illness, their family, and their greater community. We could not be more grateful to our friends at Green Mountain Electrical Supply,” said Jamie Hathaway, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont.