Happy New Year from Colchester Rec! Would you believe that Winter Carnival is only a few weeks away?
The 37th Annual Colchester Winter Carnival will be held on Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 2, 2020. All visitors to the Carnival will need to purchase an entry bracelet for seven dollars per person, (children ages two and under enter for free).
Your Winter Carnival bracelet allows you access to almost all of the attractions at the weekend-long Carnival, including Friday night’s Colchester’s Got Talent: ALL STARS! show. Avoid the lines by purchasing your bracelet early! Bracelets can be purchased in advance at the Colchester Parks & Recreation Department, Burnham Memorial Library, Mazza’s General Store, and Biben’s ACE Hardware. Advance bracelets will go on sale the week of Jan. 20. Bracelets will also be for sale at the Winter Carnival Information Booth on Friday night and Saturday during the day at Colchester High School (CHS).
All of your favorite Winter Carnival attractions will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CHS on Saturday, Feb. 1: arts and crafts, face-painting, balloon animals, caricatures, henna tattoos, inflatables, laser tag, pony rides, horse-drawn hay rides, sugar on snow and more! Studio 3 Dance will perform a number of their competition and recreational dance pieces in the theatre 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., included with your bracelet purchase.
Concessions (including chili from the Chili Contest) and Ice Golf are an additional fee, but are great ways to support area non-profits at the same time as you’re enjoying the Carnival. Visit http://colchestervt.gov/WinterCarnival for details on how to enter the Chili Contest or register as a team for Ice Golf on Malletts Bay. A full schedule of all Winter Carnival events will also be posted at this link.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, join officers from the Colchester Police Department at Airport Park for ice skating. Bring your own skates. This activity is weather dependent.
If you have questions about the Colchester Winter Carnival, please contact Colchester Parks & Recreation at 802-264-5640.
To learn more about Colchester Parks & Recreation’s projects, programs, and events, visit us on the web at http://colchestervt.gov/recreation.
Follow @ColchesterRec on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive photos and video from the event too! If you post about the event on social media, tag the Parks & Rec account or use #ColchesterWC and you could be featured on the Live story.