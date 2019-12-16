Learning how to participate in an outdoor activity can be challenging, and ice fishing is a good example. Knowing this, the Vt. Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of free ice fishing clinics for anyone who would like to learn about the latest proven ice fishing techniques.
“Our ice fishing clinics will be held from mid-January through February with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart. “Everyone is welcome no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
Each clinic will last two and a half to three hours, and exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Topics to be covered include ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations and different techniques for different fish.
All participants will have the opportunity to practice what they have learned near the end of each event. Everyone is urged to wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.
Pre-registration is required and can be done on Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Corey Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or 802-265-2279 will be available for questions.
Clinic Schedule:
Saturday, Jan. 11 — 9 a.m. "Targeting Walleye Through the Ice at Lake Carmi State Park"
Tuesday, Jan. 14 — 9 a.m. "Introduction to Ice Fishing at Mallets Bay Fishing Access, Lake Champlain"
Tuesday, Jan. 21 2 p.m. "Targeting Panfish Through the Ice at Shelburne Pond Fishing Access"
Saturday Jan. 25 — 11 a.m. "Ice Fishing Festival at Lake Elmore State Park"
Saturday, Feb. 1 — 8:30 a.m. "Deweys Pond Ice Fishing with Hartland Rec. Dept. "
Sunday, Feb. 2 — 9 a.m. "Panfish Clinic at Shelburne Pond Fishing Access"
Thursday, Feb. 6 — 5 p.m. "Smelting at Blush Hill Fishing Access on Waterbury Reservoir"
Wednesday, Feb. 12 — 2 p.m. "Intro to Ice Fishing at Lake Bomoseen State Park"
Saturday, Feb. 22 — 9 a.m. "Intro to Ice Fishing at Lake Parran Fishing Access"
Wednesday, Feb. 26 — 9 a.m. "Intro to Ice Fishing at South Bay Fishing Access on Lake Memphremagog"