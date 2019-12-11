One Colchester and three Milton men have been charged by Vt. State Game Wardens for illegally poaching several deer in the area.
Following several searches related to multiple illegal deer taken by Paul Brown, 35, of Milton, state wardens identified Tony Larock, 28, of Milton, Colby Ducharme, 18, of Milton, and Chard Limoge, 32, of Colchester as linked suspects. According to a Vt. Fish and Wildlife press release, wardens found "substantial evidence linking the suspects to the taking, possessing and transporting of multiple illegal deer."
During the execution of one search warrant Brown was found in possession of several muzzle loading rifles in violation of his conditions of release related to a separate active poaching case.
Brown was charged with several fish and wildlife crimes in addition to violating conditions of release related to an earlier poaching case this year in which he was barred from hunting in Vermont and possessing firearms, bows and arrows. He was arraigned on Dec. 5 in Chittenden Superior Court.
Larock was charged with multiple fish and wildlife crimes and will be arraigned in court on Dec. 19.
Ducharme was charged with taking deer in closed season and will be arraigned in court on Jan. 14, 2020.
Limoge was charged with possession and transportation of illegal deer and will be arraigned in court on Feb. 11, 2020.
More charges are pending in this case, and wardens ask that if you have any information related to these individuals illegally hunting or possessing illegal deer to forward it to them by calling (802) 878-7111, Operation Game Thief 1-800-75-ALERT or through the Vermont Game Warden Association Facebook Page.