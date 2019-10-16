As a DARE instructor, Colchester Police officer Jaime Bressler said students question her about everything from how many donuts she eats a week, to the ins and outs of vaping.
DARE—Drug Abuse Resistance Education—is a prevention education program taught by local police officers “that teaches students good decision-making skills that will help them lead safe and healthy lives and cope with high risk circumstances including drugs, alcohol, violence, bullying, and internet safety,” according to the DARE America website.
Bressler underwent training and served as a DARE officer in the Colchester School District (CSD) six years ago, but due to an unforeseen opening, she returned to her former position this October.
The program mainly focuses on alcohol and tobacco products. Bressler teaches grades one through six, four classes for every grade and ten classes for fifth grade. DARE America also offers courses for high school but CSD does not offer those.
While Bressler said many faces in the school district are familiar, much of the DARE curriculum is new. For example, six years ago, her teaching didn’t include courses on vaping or juuling. Now there are specific, “Vaping Enhancement Lessons” that provide basic information, identify risks associated with nicotine use, and help kids understand how products can initially appear safe but may later be considered harmful as more research is conducted.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), vaping among high school seniors doubled in 2018 from the previous year, from 11 percent to 20.9 percent. In addition, “more than 1 in 10 eighth graders say they vaped nicotine in the past year,” according to NIDA.
Another development Bressler has seen is in the marijuana unit. Years ago, she said that marijuana was talked about much more. Now, discussion is much less prevalent. “Part of that is legalization, part of that is medical marijuana,” she said. “To me it’s just about providing [the kids] with the correct information. The main point to pound home is that you’re making a safe and responsible choice.”
While Bressler does not consider herself an educator per se—she has too much respect for the patience of teachers—but she hopes kids see her as a safe adult to talk to and ask questions. “I’d love for them to pick up the drug message but to me, if they miss that, it’s more important to know that I’m someone they can talk to. Having another safe adult, who’s seen in the community—you can ask me a question, send me an email, put a question in the DARE box,” she said. The DARE box contains questions the kids can ask Bressler if they don’t have time to cover it in class.
Bressler also emphasizes being straight with the kids. Although first grade seems a little young to be discussing drug resistance, Bressler tries to remain candid and honest while approaching the subject in an age-appropriate way.
“I don’t buy in to that we should be scaring them. That’s not what [the police] do. I try to make a connection with that student instead. Give it to him straight. This is what you need to do or else you’re going to be in trouble. I’m not trying to scare you but this is what’s going to happen,” Bressler said. “I’m like the least scariest officer so I couldn’t pull it off anyway.”
One of the things Bressler talks about with kids is a toolbox, which contains advice from other safe adults, from police, and tools to say no. The fifth graders do a project on how to get a, “natural high,” rather than a drug high. “What makes them feel awesome that’s good for them?” poses Bressler. “From skiing to drawing, we try to get them hooked on that instead.”
With a nine-year-old of her own, Bressler feels more at ease talking with the kids. But that doesn’t mean all kids are comfortable talking to police. “Part of that means sitting at lunch with them and saying, ‘hey, I’m just here to hang out at school, make sure everyone is safe, and being respectful and responsible. I’m just here to make sure everyone’s doing that,’” said Bressler about breaking down those barriers. By connecting with students rather than intimidating them, she thinks kids will be less likely to hurt themselves or someone else.
“It’s not my job to scare them,” she said. “It’s about being safe.”