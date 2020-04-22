The Fitzgerald Farm in Colchester could retire and be restored to a wildlife habitat within the next five years.
Jane Lazorchak, Land Acquisition and Stewardship Coordinator with the Vt. Fish and Wildlife department, spoke to the Colchester selectboard on April 14 regarding plans between the department and property owner Pat Fitzgerald to retire the 124-acre farm for wetland restoration purposes.
"This is a unique project," said Lazorchak. "Normally we're not looking to buy whole farms and retire them."
Due to consistent damage from fall flooding and trouble making sustainable profits, Fitzgerald looked to retire the farm. Lazorchak explained that her department has been working with Fitzgerald through the Vt. Agency of Agriculture to acquire and retire portions of the farm at a time. His lease will last about three to five years.
"We're working with Pat to lease back the land to offer a phased out approach," she said. "Ultimately, we would restore it as he pushes back on farming and remove the infrastructure."
According to Lazorchak, the land is made up of fill where the river would naturally flow, hence the fall flooding. After acquisition, the land will be managed as part of the Intervale Wildlife Management Area.
"It's not the ideal situation; Pat is a wonderful farmer, but the writing is on the wall. His land is flooding," said Lazorchak.
The department is required to meet with respective towns before moving forward to land acquisition.