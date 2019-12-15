The legal voters of Colchester Fire District No. 3 of the Town of Colchester, Vt. are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Fire District office at 428 Main St. Colchester, Vt. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. to act on the following articles:
1. To elect a moderator to serve until the 2021 annual meeting.
2. To hear and act upon the reports of the Fire District officers.
3. To vote if there will be any renumeration for the Prudential Committee and if so, how much.
4. To elect two Prudential Committee members each for a term of one year and one Prudential Committee member for thre eyears.
5. To elect a Clerk/Treasurer for one year.
6. To vote on the proposed budget for the Fire District Water Department for fiscal year budget beginning July 1, 2020 and ending on June 30, 2021.
7. To act upon any other business that may legally come before said meeting.
8. To adjourn.
Dated this 3rd day of Dec., 2019 at Colchester, Vt.
Marianne Terrien, District Clerk/Treasurer