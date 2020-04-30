Food insecurity has risen by 33 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the University of Vermont (UVM). To combat hunger and adhere to the ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ order, the Colchester-Milton Rotary Club has taken its annual Fill The Truck fundraiser event online.
Every year, the Rotary Club parks trucks at local grocery stores and encourages shoppers to help to fill the truck with food for hungry Vermonters. This year the club will take online donations to assist with the growing need facing our communities.
According to a UVM survey, food insecurity has risen by about one third during the COVID-19 pandemic, partly due to employment status. In the report, 45 percent of survey participants had lost their jobs, been furloughed or saw their hours reduced. About two-thirds of Vermonters experiencing food insecurity, lost their jobs or experienced work disruptions during the pandemic.
The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club will host an online "Fill The Truck For The Food Shelf" this year for the Colchester, Milton and Champlain Islands food shelves. From now until the end of May, they are asking only for monetary donations, 100 percent of which will go directly to the food shelves.
The goal for the month-long fundraiser is $5,000 which breaks down to $1,000 a week or $142.86 a day. Any and all monetary donations will be accepted whether it’s one dollar, $100, $1,000 or anywhere in between. Every dollar will help feed a hungry neighbor.
Please consider donating any amount you may be comfortable with. We have attempted to make it as easy as possible to donate online at https://cmrotary.org/ or you can send a check to the Colchester-Milton Rotary Club PO Box 82 Colchester, VT 05446.
Thank you in advance for helping to reduce food insecurity and feeding a family in need.