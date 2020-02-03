Colchester-based company Fab-Tech, Inc. recently received over $32,000 in grant funding from the Vermont Training Program (VTP). The funding from VTP will be used for Lean Manufacturing Principles 101 training as well as development and leadership training across the company. These trainings will help Fab-Tech remain up to date with evolving demands and best practices in the manufacturing industry.
"Fab-Tech is proud to participate in programs which support the professional development of our employees, particularly in Lean initiatives,” said Fab-Tech President Scott Fine. “These programs deliver return on investment in the form of employee skills, satisfaction and productivity, which is a value-add for the company.”
Fab-Tech manufactures PermaShield Pipe, the standard worldwide for corrosive and hazardous fume exhaust needs.
“Vermont has a great manufacturing sector and Fab-Tech is another example of a company developing innovative products in our state that are being used globally,” said Joan Goldstein, Department of Economic Development Commissioner. “The Vermont Training Program is helping companies keep their employees’ skills sharp, so they can continue to grow right here in Vermont.”