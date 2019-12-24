Former Union Memorial School (UMS) para-educator, Bradley Smith, was found guilty of possessing child pornography and will serve two years in prison.
Smith, 67, was arrested in April earlier this year after an investigation revealed over 100 explicit images depicting child pornography on his laptop. During the search, Smith admitted to looking at and possessing child pornography to investigators. According to case files, he claimed to have “never taken an inappropriate picture of a child and has [sic] never inappropriately touched a child.”
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, some of the images in Smith’s collection “depicted sadistic and masochistic conduct.”
Before his arrest, Smith worked as a para-educator to first graders at UMS. He was terminated the day after his arrest. In a statement, Superintendent of the Colchester School District Amy Minor said, “At this time, law enforcement has no evidence of any misconduct by this employee on school grounds or with any children in the Colchester School District.” Prior to working at UMS, Smith worked as a car salesman for 23 years, and as a fifth grade teacher in Barre, Vt.
Smith pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in September of this year and was found guilty on Dec. 20. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered Smith to serve a seven year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.