The staff at the Spanked Puppy have been extra busy since closing in-person operations and ramping up take-out services.
Restaurants and bars across Vermont have closed storefronts since March 17 due to COVID-19—Spanked Puppy included. However, owner Ted Tomlinson seemed positive amidst the crisis, noting that business has been steady.
"We haven't had to lay anyone off—it's great," said Tomlinson. The Colchester Village restaurant offers an array of pub grub, including wings, fries, soups, burgers and beer.
In recognition of Colchester's essential workers, the Sun newsroom has taken portraits of businesses to say thank you.